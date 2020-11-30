Ann Wilson of the ’70s and ’80s pop-rock group Heart says that a music biopic about her band’s life is in the works at Amazon and that “Portlandia” star Carrie Brownstein is both writing and directing the project.

Wilson spoke with the SiriusXM show Volume West over the weekend and said there’s a film biopic in the works, adding that the script is currently being written with a first draft already completed.

Wilson also said that “Sleepless in Seattle” producer Lynda Obst is attached to produce the film, which focuses on the “Barracuda” band’s journey from childhood up through the 1990s.

Wilson said that while the film is still in early development and that work has slowed down because of COVID-19, she said some actresses have already come forward to play both herself and Nancy, including Anne Hathaway, but “no one that’s right” has emerged so far.

Representatives for Amazon and for Brownstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brownstein, known for “Portlandia” and as the guitarist with Sleater-Kinney, most recently starred, produced and co-wrote the film “The Nowhere Inn” along with St. Vincent. The film, a meta-documentary and comedy that stars Brownstein and St. Vincent as versions of themselves, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was meant to be included as part of the SXSW Film Festival before the fest’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

Listen to a clip of Ann Wilson discussing the Heart biopic here.