‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The music supervisors of “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have won the top feature-film awards at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which were handed out on Sunday night at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Anton Monsted won the award for music supervision of a film that cost more than $25 million for “Elvis,” while Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert won for a film under $25 million for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That film also won for the best song written or recorded for a film, which went to the Oscar-nominated “This Is a Life,” written by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski.

Rob Lowry won the two other film awards, one for his music supervision of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” (Best Music Supervision for a Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under) and one for “Do Revenge (Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film.”

In the television categories, awards went to the music supervisors from “Stranger Things,” “Insecure” and “The Come Up,” as well as the song “Perfect Day” from “Better Call Saul.”

Documentary awards were given to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” and “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” while trailer awards went to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The White Lotus” and “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.”

Awards were also given out in commercial and videogame categories. Songwriter Paul Williams was given the Icon Award, while the late music supervisor Pilar McCurry received the posthumous Legacy Award. Performers at the show included Gaby Moreno, Ruth B, and Joy Olakdukon, plus a surprise performance by Macy Gray.

The winners:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million: Anton Monsted, “Elvis”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under: Rob Lowry, “Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film: Rob Lowry, “Do Revenge”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film: “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama: Nora Felder, “Stranger Things” Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical: Kier Lehman – “Insecure” Season 5

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television: Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – “The Come Up” Season 1

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Perfect Day” from “Better Call Saul” – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson

Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary: Allison Wood – “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Amanda Krieg Thomas – “The Andy Warhol Diaries”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film: Evelin Garcia – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Teaser “Leaders”

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series: Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “The White Lotus” Season 2

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive: Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell – “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen” – Launch Trailer

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “The Greatest”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – “Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch): Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler, “Saint’s Row V”

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original): Steve Schnur, “Battlefield 2042 DLC” – Season 1 – “Zero Hour,” Season 2 – “Master of Arms,” Season 3 – “Escalation” Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater