Emilia Clarke has joined the ranks in Ed Brubaker’s (“Westworld”) upcoming Prime Video series “Criminal,” TheWrap has learned.

The “Game of Thrones” actress will take on the role of Mallory, a slick, cunning, gun-toting robber in Ricky Lawless’ (Gus Halper) heist crew. In the midst of their schemes, Mallory also balances her Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with Ricky.

Amazon describes her as “a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone.”

Clarke joins previously announced castmates Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier and Dominic Burgess. In addition to playing Daenerys Targaryen in the beloved HBO series, she also starred in “Me Before You,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Secret Invasion,” “Last Christmas” and more.

There are no confirmed details on when the show will premiere.

“Criminal” is based on the Award-winning graphic novel series created by Brubaker (“Batman: Caped Crusader”) and Sean Phillips.

Brubaker will co-showrun with acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are slated to direct the first four episodes of “Criminal,” and it will be executive produced by Brubaker, Harper, Phillips, Sarah Carbiner and Philipp Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer, with the series being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

