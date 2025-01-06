What Is ‘Emilia Pérez?’ A Guide to the Awards-Contending Netflix Movie

“Emilia Pérez” became an early winner at the Golden Globes this year, as Zoe Saldaña took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, one of the first of the night.

But, as the film began to take home more trophies, many on social media were surprised, with some questioning how many people had actually seen it. So, if you’re among those who haven’t, we went ahead and compiled all the info you need to know.

You can get all the details below.

When did ‘Emilia Pérez’ come out?

“Emilia Pérez” first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize. It then hit theaters on Nov. 1, before it went to streaming just a few weeks later on Nov. 13.

Is ‘Emilia Pérez’ streaming?

Yes, it is. You can watch it right now on Netflix. It’s a Netflix original film.

What is it about?

Officially billed as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” the movie centers on “fearsome cartel leader Emilia [who] enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.”

Who’s in the ‘Emilia Pérez’ cast?

The film stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez as its three leads alongside Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez.

Is it a musical?

Yes, it is. More than just Selena Gomez sings in the film, Zoe Saldaña does too. It is a proper musical, with an extensive song list.

Who made the movie?

Jacques Audiard directed and co-wrote the adaptation, after previous works including “Read My Lips,” “Rust and Bone,” “Dheepan” (which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2015) and “The Sisters Brothers.”

So, it’s a French film?

Yes. Though they speak Spanish throughout the film, “Emilia Pérez” is in fact France’s entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

What awards has it won?

“Emilia Pérez” picked up a handful of Golden Globes to kick off 2025, but that was just the latest in its awards run. As we mentioned above, it won the Jury Prize at Cannes, and its leading ensemble collectively won the Best Actress prize at the same festival.

It also notched 10 Critics Choice Award nominations, dozens of local film festival awards, and is expected to make an Oscars run, as well as a BAFTAs run this year.

Watch the trailer