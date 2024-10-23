Eminem Rallies Home City Detroit for Kamala Harris as Obama Breaks Out in a ‘Lose Yourself’ Rap | Video

Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Detroit rally in support of Kamala Harris Tuesday night — an act that so moved the former president, he broke out into spontaneous rap and delivered part of the rapper’s song “Lose Yourself” onstage.

“The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” Eminem told the crowd. “Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known,” he added.

Rapper Eminem introduces former President Barack Obama at a Detroit rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/SGURWEGAMw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

“I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld,” Eminem concluded before Obama took the stage.

An ebullient Obama jumped up to resounding cheers and nearly immediately took Harris’ opponent Donald Trump to task. “I heard there was a rally here Friday night,” he said, “but it was a little smaller than this one.”

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

Of Trump, Obama said “there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself” and mocked his attempts to sell golden sneakers, a $100,000 watch and the Trump Bible — “my favorite.”

“The reason he’s doing it is because all he cares about is his ego and his money and his status,” Obama noted. “He’s not thinking about you. For him, power is nothing more than a mean to his ends. He wants the middle class to pay the price for another huge tax cut that would mostly help him and his country club buddies. He doesn’t care if he costs women their reproductive rights, because he figures it won’t make a difference in his life.”

You can watch Eminem’s introduction (and Obama’s rendition of “Lose Yourself”) in the videos above.