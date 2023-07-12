Nominations for the 75th Emmy awards have arrived and as expected, HBO’s “Succession” led the pack with 27 nods, including 14 for acting, the same number as last year (when it broke the record for the most in the acting categories any in a single year). “The Last of Us” came in second with 24 nominations, including Pedro Pascal’s first ever, for lead actor in a drama series. “The White Lotus” (23) and “Ted Lasso” (21) rounded out to the top four.

Netflix’s “Beef” also made history as the first limited series created by and starring Asians to land a nomination. In a statement, “Beef” exec-producer and star Ali Wong, who was nominated for limited series lead actress, said: “This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen. I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show.”

Though it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon both landed their first Emmy nods for Showtime’s “George & Tammy” — she for lead actress in a limited series and he for lead actor in a limited series. “This has been a 10-year journey, bringing George & Tammy to screen,” the actress said in a statement, “and to be recognized by @televisionacad is the icing on top of this most delicious cake!”

Paul Walter Hauser, meanwhile, ended his reaction to being nominated for supporting actor in a limited series, for “Black Bird,” with a smile: “Most of all — my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta.”

Here are more responses from nominees for the 75th Emmy awards.

Bob Odenkirk, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Better Call Saul”

“I’m thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day. I’d have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I’m thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together.”

Elizabeth Debicki, Supporting Actress in a Drama, “The Crown”

“Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life. It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of “The Crown” and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement — I am so grateful.”

Alan Ruck, Supporting Actor in a Drama, “Succession”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style. I’ve said this many times, but I waited for a show like Succession to come along for my entire career, so to receive my first Emmy nomination for this particular project makes this all the more gratifying. To be in the orbit of Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the best writers, directors, designers and crew on the planet has been an extraordinary experience. I share this with everyone behind the camera, and of course with my onscreen family, some of the most incredible actors I’ve ever worked with. I send a special thank you to Justine Lupe, my awesome scene partner and dear friend who I got to spend so much time with on this crazy ride. Looking forward to getting together with everyone, and in the meantime I stand in solidarity with my fellow actors, our writer colleagues and all during this critical moment for our industry.”

Tony Gilroy, Drama Series, “Andor”

“It’s been two months since I’ve cracked open this laptop so forgive me if I drift into cliché, but 8 nominations? I’m thrilled. Obviously, some big thanks are in order – first of all to the voters and audience who picked up on our show and have made the past 10 months the most affirming I can remember. Thanks to our entire ANDOR community – and it’s a big one – for bringing this thing alive, keeping it rolling through COVID, and challenging each other to reach every day for something special. Congrats to all our nominees. I’d be remiss to not include a final shout out to the WGA and SAG for standing firm and making such huge sacrifices to preserve our incredible industry.”

Beau Willimon, Drama Series, “Andor”

“It’s thrilling to see Andor receive so many nominations from the Television Academy. I’m grateful and honored to be part of the team that Tony Gilroy assembled. He had such a strong vision for the series and hundreds of talented people worked tirelessly to bring the scripts to life. All of us are indebted to the fans who have been so supportive of us trying to do something different within such a beloved franchise. I’d also like to acknowledge that while it’s wonderful to celebrate the value of writers, 11,000 of us are currently on strike to protect the value of every writer on every show, and winning that struggle is the most important prize of all.”

Diego Luna, Drama Series, “Andor”

“I want to thank the Television Academy for an incredible eight nominations for Andor. We set out to make a drama series that defied genre categorization in its telling of a compelling, relatable human story, told in an extraordinary, other-worldly but identifiable setting, and it is so gratifying to see it celebrated by the industry in the same way audiences around the world have embraced it. It especially brings joy to see Andor nominated for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’, as that is a testament to the collective work of hundreds and thousands of people in front of and behind the camera who have brought our show to life. Tony Gilroy’s vision for the series has been inspiring, and I feel so fortunate to share this moment with all of my collaborators. I look forward to celebrating with everyone, especially once industry leaders have made fair deals with the writers, actors and countless other artisans who share their passion and talents and deserve to be properly compensated for their contributions to what is undoubtedly a golden age for television and film.”

Cody Heller, Comedy Series, “Jury Duty”

“I am beyond honored that The Academy recognized the incredible work that went into Jury Duty. Making this show has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career and I attribute that fully to the collaborative nature of the project. In fact, that’s a huge part of why I love working in television. Like every nominee in this category, Jury Duty‘s value – both its emotional value to its viewers and its monetary value to the studio – is the direct result of its workers.

For a show like Jury Duty to work, every single member of our cast and crew had to bring not only their artistry and talent to set daily, but their sense of trust in each other. I hope that the day comes soon when the companies who profit off of our work will realize just how valuable we are.”

Natasha Lyonne, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Poker Face”

“Thank you to the Television Academy! I am honored to be nominated alongside these talented actors. This recognition is incredibly profound and deeply affirming. A special thank you to my much loved partner in crime Rian Johnson for your brilliant vision of Poker Face, creating our Charlie Cale together and bringing her to life. I am so proud to produce and be a part of this series and thrilled to be on this ride with so many of the greats. We have an incredible crew and lineup of guest stars (including the Emmy-nominated and luminescent Judith Light!) that makes the impossible somehow a reality each week. Special shout-out to our beloved production designer Judy Rhee and her team on their nomination and to Tom Place and Becca GT for keeping us safe through all of our stunts! Thank you to Peacock for your support of our show. None of this could have happened without our writers, who we stand in solidarity with. Our creator: Rian Johnson. Showrunners: Lilla and Nora Zuckerman and the rest of our awesome writing team: Christine Boylan, Joe Lawson, Chris Downey, Wyatt Cain, Charlie Peppers and Alice Ju.”

Rachel Brosnahan, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae. Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We’re so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah.”

Brett Goldstein, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso”

“Ahhhhhhhh fxxx yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as fxxx.”

Janelle James, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“I am so honored to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy. Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member.”

Juno Temple, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso”

“To be nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind-blowing, but to be nominated alongside some of my favorite people in the world – Hannah, Phil, Brett and Jason – words truly can’t describe this magical moment. It’s been an absolute joy bringing Keeley Jones to life. Thank you to the Ted Lasso cast, writers and crew for making this adventure unforgettable in every way. I’m so deeply honored and grateful. AFC Richmond forever!”

Nathan Lane, Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building”

“I’m just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company. As always I’m so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all.”

Lizzy Caplan, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

“I’ve been so blown away by the glut of incredible female performances this year, that even if twenty people were nominated, it would feel like twenty more equally deserving women were snubbed. So thank you so much for this very lovely and truly unexpected shock. And mainly thank you to Taffy, for creating something so gorgeous. I’m just grateful I got to do this thing with everybody who was involved. Making Fleishman was an absolute joy. That was the cake, this is the icing.”

Kathryn Hahn, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

“My mind is blown. Thank you with such humility to the academy for this nomination. Thank you to the incredible women who doula-Ed this show into being: Lauren Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Stacey Silverman, all our execs at Hulu, ABC and Disney for believing in this show. Thank you to our directors Rachel, Stacie, and Desiree for helping to birth this baby. And to this cast of mine: Quentin, Tanzyn, Owen, Michaela, Merritt, and my other half, the magnificent Sarah Pidgeon. And to Liz Tigelaar and the writers’ room. Thank you for this Clare. And thanks to the glorious Cheryl Strayed for her generosity and empathy. “Trust your gut. Forgive yourself. Be grateful.” Amen. Thank you dear dear dear Cheryl. Forever changed.”

Merritt Wever, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

“This is so lovely. All my thanks. And all my respect to the many union members who worked alongside me.”

Riley Keough, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

“This is truly the most amazing surprise! I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy.”

Michael Shannon, Lead Actor in Limited Series or Anthology, “George & Tammy”

“Holy Smokes!! I can’t believe it. So touched, flattered, and grateful. I love this show so much. Means the world to me that I got to do it in the first place. I owe Jessica a great deal. She brought this to me, she fought for me to be in it, and she is the best scene partner I’ve ever had bar none. And thank you Showtime and the TV Academy!”

Jessica Chastain, Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Anthology, “George & Tammy”

“What an incredible honor to receive an Emmy nomination (my first!) for a show that was an absolute gift to create. It was a tremendous privilege to embody Tammy Wynette. Tammy once said, ‘I believe you have to live the songs.’ It was a dream to live in her music and I am so very grateful to have been given the opportunity to pay tribute to her legacy. This has been a 10-year journey, bringing George & Tammy to screen, and to be recognized by @televisionacad is the icing on top of this most delicious cake!”

Murray Bartlett, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Welcome to Chippendales”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!! It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!”

Storm Reid, Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “The Last of Us”

“I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors. The experience of taping my episode of THE LAST OF US was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today.”

Taron Egerton, Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series, “Black Bird”

“Black Bird has been one of the most rewarding and enriching experiences of my life. To see the performances of Ray and Paul, as well as the work of Natalie Kingston recognised, is wonderful and I’m proud to stand in such excellent company. Thank you to the TV Academy for this honour.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series, “Black Bird”

“I’m super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane’s mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you’re a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen. Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all – my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta.”

Karsen Liotta on behalf of father, Ray Liotta, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Black Bird”

“I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination. He was so incredibly proud of his performance in ‘Black Bird,’ and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul.”

Dominique Fishback, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Swarm”

“I’m emotional this morning. This is a massive dream that I’ve been manifesting and working towards since childhood that is now really happening. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly honored that the Television Academy recognized this performance. I want to thank our phenomenal writers on this show for giving Dre such dimension. Thank you to our creators Janine Nabers and Donald Glover for trusting me with this character. A huge thank you to our entire cast and crew who worked on Swarm! Lastly, I want to thank Jen Salke and the entire Amazon team for all of their support!”

Dominique Dawson, Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series, “Swarm”

“For three Black Women, Janine Nabers, Dominique Fishback and myself to be nominated for our artistry on a show all about a Black Woman slipping under the radar and not being seen is truly a testament to the times they are a changing! I am honored to be nominated, this is incredible.”

Annaleigh Ashford, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, “Welcome to Chippendales”

“Thank you to the Television Academy! I am honored to be nominated alongside these talented actors. This recognition is incredibly heart-warming, and I am so proud to be a part of Welcome to Chippendales. What a treat that my wonderful co-stars are also being recognized: Juliette, Kumail, Murray, and our costume design team led by Peggy Schnitzer. Congratulations to you and our entire cast and crew. Thank you, Hulu, for your support of our magical show which of course would not have happened without our writers, who we stand in solidarity with.”

Young Mazino, Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Series, “Beef”

“What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny..thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!”

Henry Winkler, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Barry”

“I’m very sad that it’s over, but man oh man that just is a really wonderful compliment. Four out of four, look at that. It feels amazing. It is just so lovely to be recognized. You know, I don’t totally believe people who say it just doesn’t matter. The feeling is just lovely. And it’s wonderful that Anthony [Carrigan] was recognized. It’s wonderful that Bill [Hader] was recognized.”

Anthony Carrigan, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Barry“

“I’m kind of bowled over. I don’t know what to get more overjoyed about. There’s just so much good stuff in my life. It means so much that the members of the Academy just got something from this character and that the fans enjoyed the fourth season, that they got a kick out of Noho Hank. I’m just excited to be able to celebrate the character and the show and everyone who worked on it, and all the other TV shows that I just absolutely love gushing over at these events.”

Craig Mazin, Writing for a Drama Series; Outstanding Drama Series, “The Last of Us”

“I am honored to be recognized by The Academy, but even more pleased to see how many of our brilliant cast and crew were nominated for their work on The Last of Us. That said, my priority right now is to see the day when all entertainment industry artists and craftspeople are treated fairly by the companies who convert our work into their profits. Working within the union rules, I intend to focus any promotional efforts on supporting the nominated crew of The Last of Us. Our industry’s crew people are just as impacted by this necessary labor action; showing them our enthusiasm and love is more important now than ever.”

Taraji P. Henson, Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary“

“As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy…I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor!”

Judith Light, Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Poker Face.”

“I am beyond grateful to all my peers in the Television Academy for this very special honor. This would not have happened without the brilliant S. Epatha Merkerson, my “partner in crime,” Lucky McKee, our director, Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and of course the team at Peacock. And last, but never least, infinite gratitude to our writers, Charlie Peppers and Wyatt Cain. It was the power of their script that made this truly possible! As we all know, it starts with the writing.”

Al Yankovic, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be able to say, ‘Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!’ But here we are. I’m enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!”

Eric Appel, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

“Wow! I never in a million years thought that a weird comedy like ours could be nominated for a whopping 8 Emmy Awards (including greatest movie of all time)! I’m so incredibly proud of our entire cast and crew, who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life, and to the Roku Channel for giving us the opportunity to tell the 100% true story of the best… well, perhaps not technically the best, but arguably the most famous accordion player in an extremely specific genre of music.”

Elton John, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), “Farewell from Dodger Stadium”

“It’s an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

Allen Hughes, Documentary Or Nonfiction Series; Writing for a Nonfiction Program, “Dear Mama”

“What we’re most proud of with the recognition by the Television Academy of the “Dear Mama” docuseries is that Afeni and Tupac Shakur, and their remarkable stories and significant contributions will finally be codified in history.”

Ken Burns, Lynn Novick & Sarah Botstein, Documentary or Nonfiction Series, “The U.S. and the Holocaust“

“It’s a great honor to receive this recognition from the Television Academy and from our peers. We will never work on a more difficult – or more important – film than The U.S. and the Holocaust. Exploring the complexity of America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history has been painful and revelatory, and we have been humbled by the public response to the film, but also troubled by its timeliness and relevance to today.

Creating The U.S. and the Holocaust was a massive undertaking, particularly during the pandemic, and we are so grateful for our wonderful team and their tireless work on this film including producer Mike Welt and writer Geoffrey Ward who also received nominations today, the incredible and truly talented editors Tricia Reidy and Chase Horton, along with the many crewmembers based here and in Poland. We also want to express our gratitude to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for their support, along with the advisors and historians who guided us in trying to get the story right – and especially to the witnesses and survivors, whose first-person accounts are the heart and soul of this film.”

Lana Wilson, Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”

“I’m humbled and honored that our creative team has received this recognition. It was our amazing editors who spun forty years of archival footage into a riveting narrative about Brooke Shields’s journey from sexualized young girl to a woman who discovers her own agency. I’m also deeply grateful to be recognized for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program — making a documentary about Brooke has been one of the most illuminating, challenging, and transformative experiences of my life. Crafting individual narratives that also say something bigger about our society and world is my favorite part of nonfiction filmmaking, and Brooke’s story has been a joy and privilege to share with audiences everywhere.”

David Guggenheim, Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Sharing these seven nominations with our full creative team is the most special part of the news this morning, and that Apple’s massive creative leap of faith has been rewarded. But more than anything, I am thrilled for Michael J. Fox, who has been fearless in life and equally so in sharing his story. Thank you to everyone at the Television Academy. It is an unbelievable honor to be nominated.”

RuPaul Charles, Reality Competition Program; Host for a Game Show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“In these dark political times, the Television Academy’s gracious recognition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a bright light. Thank you for the love.”

Susie Farris, Casting for Comedy Series, “Jury Duty”

“Casting Jury Duty was an incredible experience, and I’m both humbled and inspired by the reception it has received. Discovering new talent is the joy of being a Casting Director, and I can’t think of an on-screen ensemble more deserving than this one. I’m truly honored to be recognized for this series and grateful to my peers in casting for the nomination.”

Ariel Marx, Outstanding Music Composition for Limited or Anthology Series, “A Small Light”

“I am extremely moved and humbled by this nomination, and send so much gratitude to the music branch and the TV Academy for this absolute honor. Writing the score for A Small Light was deeply personal, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Tony Phalen, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel and the entire Nat Geo / Disney team for bringing me on to this incredible limited series.”

“We are absolutely overjoyed to receive this recognition for both the craft of our film as well as the impact it has had. With this honor, we hope the inspiring story of Neidinha and the Uru-eu-wau-wau can reach even more people, and continue to drive support for Indigenous rights and the protection of the Amazon rainforest — an ecosystem we all rely on for a stable planet.”

Alex Pritz, Documentary Filmmaking; Directing For A Documentary or Nonfiction Program; Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, “The Territory”

“We are absolutely overjoyed to receive this recognition for both the craft of our film as well as the impact it has had. With this honor, we hope the inspiring story of Neidinha and the Uru-eu-wau-wau can reach even more people, and continue to drive support for Indigenous rights and the protection of the Amazon rainforest — an ecosystem we all rely on for a stable planet.”

Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, Documentary or Nonfiction Special, “Being Mary Tyler Moore”

“We are so honored by the nomination and grateful to be celebrating Mary Tyler Moore’s legacy in this way. We could not have gotten here without the support of Dr. Robert Levine, the leadership of our director James Adolphus, fellow producers Ben Selkow, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Coles, Laura Gardner, and of course our incredible partners at HBO and Fifth Season. Congrats to the other nominees as well.”

Ondi Timoner, Documentary Filmmaking, “Last Flight Home”

“My father Eli is smiling down on us today. He was in a lot of pain I could never take away, but thanks to the alchemy of film, his unmatched character and grace in suffering is healing so many others – which is the greatest gift I’ve experienced in my 30 years of filmmaking. I want to thank the Television Academy for this incredible honor, MTV Documentary Films and my team at Interloper Films for their partnership and belief in LAST FLIGHT HOME – and most of all, my father and family “The T-Team” for their faith and courage in allowing this film to exist in the world. Dad, you’re loved by us forever, and the Academy today.”