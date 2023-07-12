Emmys ‘Star Wars’ Love Continues as ‘Andor’, ‘Obi-Wan’ Score Major Nominations

The force is strong with “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as the “Star Wars” Disney+ series broke into the Emmy Awards race with nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, respectively. This marks the first time a “Star Wars” show has been recognized in the limited series category.

“Andor” will go up against “Better Can Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,”

“Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets,” while “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will battle it out with “Beef,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” and “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

“Andor,” starring Diego Luna, also scored nominations in Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (one hour), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie.

Meanwhile, the Ewan McGregor-led limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” surprised with nods in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie categories.

Fellow Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” also woke up to honors, claiming nominations in Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Stunt Performance. The Pedro Pascal-led drama series was previously nominated for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2021.

The 75th Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to broadcast live on Fox on Sept. 18 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on FOX from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

Check out the full list of nominees here.