Enterprise AI is Moving Fast, and Other Takeaways From a Week With Amazon

We may not get an AI phone anytime soon, but generative AI is solving real business problems, a promising sign for the technology’s future.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy introducing Amazon’s latest AI models at AWS re:Invent (courtesy Big Technology)

It’s the two year anniversary of ChatGPT and to ring it in, I found myself wandering through an enterprise software conference.

With a red AWS re:Invent lanyard around my neck last week, I moved past logos from companies like Deloitte, MongoDB and PwC, and wondered how a technology that once seemed poised to change the way we all interact with computers became the latest B2B software craze.

Outside of ChatGPT, consumer adoption of generative AI has been slow, but B2B firms have been pushing the tech to its limit. They are building agents, using AI to summarize massive amounts of documents, and fixing broken processes with models that make meaning from the madness.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

