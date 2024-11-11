The AI Story Will Roll On in Trump’s Second Term | Column

Available to WrapPRO members

History often repeats itself, but the AI story is now too consequential to take a backseat again as Trump returns to the White House

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
AI_Trump
(AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology)

There was a moment not long ago when artificial intelligence was showing significant progress. Mentions of the technology were booming during earnings calls. And chatbots seemed like they could be the next big platform. Then, a polarizing leader won a crucial election. And interest in the technology fizzled. 

I’m talking, of course, about 2016, when AI technology was rising just as Donald Trump’s surprise victory took hold of the media’s attention. As the tech press turned its focus to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube’s vulnerabilities, coverage of AI dissipated. Progress, meanwhile, continued in the background, and the technology reasserted itself in November 2022 with ChatGPT’s debut. 

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments