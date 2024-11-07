Under Trump 2.0, Hollywood Sees a Wave of Consolidation and Looming Censorship

As the dust cleared on this week’s stunning presidential election, Hollywood began to sift through the implications of a second Donald Trump administration and its impact on the entertainment business and its creative process.

Many in Hollywood — which includes some of Kamala Harris’ staunchest financial supporters — were still processing their feelings on the election, in which Trump swept both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

His reelection comes at a precarious moment for Hollywood, when legacy studios are severely tightening their belts on newer productions, shipping shoots overseas in search of better financial incentives and starting to experiment