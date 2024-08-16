What’s the Path for Warner Bros. Discovery After Dismal Earnings, Sunk Stock Price and Shrinking Options? | Analysis

With Warner Bros Discovery’s stock price hovering near a 52-week low and a humiliating second quarter earnings in which the company took a $9 billion write-down on its linear assets, CEO David Zaslav needs to make a move to shift the fortunes of his listing entertainment conglomerate.

The question is: What moves are left?

The stakes are high. Zaslav has presided over a stunning 70% decline in the company’s stock price since the April 2022 merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. And now WBD is on the brink of losing a massive NBA deal to competitors Amazon and Comcast, which will negatively impact lucrative cable carriage deals.