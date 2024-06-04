Max Hikes Prices on Ad-Free Tiers

Effective Tuesday, the streamer will charge $16.99 per month for its Ad-Free tier and $20.99 for its Ultimate Ad-Free tier

The new logo for Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's replacement for HBO Max
The new logo for Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's replacement for HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery is raising the price of Max’s Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free plans.

Effective Tuesday, the streamer’s monthly ad-free plan will increase by $1 to $16.99 per month and $20 to $169.99 per year. Meanwhile, the ultimate ad-free plan will increase by $1 to $20.99 per month and $10 to $209.99 per year. Max’s ad-supported plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

“Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024,” the company said. “Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal.”

Max’s ad-free plan offers subscribers full HD video resolution, the ability to stream on two devices at once and 30 downloads to watch on the go. The ultimate ad-free plan offers subscribers 4K Ultra HD video quality and Dolby Atmos immersive audio as available, the ability to stream on 4 devices at once and 100 downloads to watch on the go.

paris-olympics-peacock
Read Next
Peacock Hikes Prices Ahead of Olympics

The latest price hike comes after Warner Bros. Discovery’s direct-to-consumer division, which includes traditional HBO cable subscriptions and the Max and Discovery+ streaming services, reported a profit of $86 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 72% year over year.

Revenue for the DTC segment was flat at $2.46 billion. The company added 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers for a total of 97.7 million globally. Looking ahead, Warner is targeting $1 billion of streaming EBITDA in 2025.

In addition to Max, Peacock recently revealed it would raise the price of its premium and premium plus tiers by $2 to $7.99 and $13.99 per month, or $79.99 and $139.99 per year, respectively, starting in July for new customers and August for existing subscribers ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paramount office of the CEO; George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins, with Shari Redstone
Read Next
Paramount Office of the CEO Plan Includes Streaming Partnerships, Cost Cuts and Divesting Assets

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.