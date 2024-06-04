Max Hikes Prices on Ad-Free Tiers

Warner Bros. Discovery is raising the price of Max’s Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free plans.

Effective Tuesday, the streamer’s monthly ad-free plan will increase by $1 to $16.99 per month and $20 to $169.99 per year. Meanwhile, the ultimate ad-free plan will increase by $1 to $20.99 per month and $10 to $209.99 per year. Max’s ad-supported plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.



“Existing subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing cycle on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024,” the company said. “Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal.”

Max’s ad-free plan offers subscribers full HD video resolution, the ability to stream on two devices at once and 30 downloads to watch on the go. The ultimate ad-free plan offers subscribers 4K Ultra HD video quality and Dolby Atmos immersive audio as available, the ability to stream on 4 devices at once and 100 downloads to watch on the go.

The latest price hike comes after Warner Bros. Discovery’s direct-to-consumer division, which includes traditional HBO cable subscriptions and the Max and Discovery+ streaming services, reported a profit of $86 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 72% year over year.

Revenue for the DTC segment was flat at $2.46 billion. The company added 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers for a total of 97.7 million globally. Looking ahead, Warner is targeting $1 billion of streaming EBITDA in 2025.

In addition to Max, Peacock recently revealed it would raise the price of its premium and premium plus tiers by $2 to $7.99 and $13.99 per month, or $79.99 and $139.99 per year, respectively, starting in July for new customers and August for existing subscribers ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.