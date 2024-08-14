How the Major Streamers Stack Up in Subscribers, Revenue

Legacy media giants may be turning the corner on streaming profitability, but they have a long way to go to catch industry leader Netflix

From left to right: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Paramount Global co-CEOs Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks (Photo courtesy of Getty Images/TheWrap/Chris Smith)

After years of criticism from Wall Street that streaming was an unprofitable business model, legacy media is finally starting to turn the corner on profitability in its online ventures. 

The studios have inched towards positive returns largely through cost-cutting, bundling, ad tiers and price increases. But they have yet to prove they can make streaming consistently profitable over multiple quarters. And the major legacy studios still have a long way to go before catching up to streaming leader Netflix.

The latest round of earnings reports from the major studios offered a mixed picture of the sluggish road to streaming returns.

In its third quarter of 2024, Disney posted its first combined profit across its three streaming services — $47 million on revenues of $6.38

