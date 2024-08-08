Disney vs. Warner Bros. Discovery: A Tale of 2 Earnings | Analysis

WBD’s $10 billion net loss shocked Wall Street while Disney turned a corner on streaming profitability ahead of schedule

David Zaslav and Bob Iger
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Disney CEO Bob Iger (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Wednesday’s earnings calls told a tale of two enormous entertainment companies going in starkly different directions.

Warner Bros. Discovery shocked Hollywood with a $10 billion quarterly net loss that included a $9.1 billion write-down on the value of the company’s struggling linear TV assets.

That came in stark contrast to Disney, which just hours earlier touted its latest milestone – a quarterly profit of $47 million for its combined direct-to-consumer business. And its studio segment was saved from potential disaster by the blowout success of Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.” 

While Disney seemingly turned a corner in its race to catch streaming leader Netflix, WBD and its beleaguered CEO David Zaslav are staring down the barrel of a much-needed strategic reset — one that could involve selling the company or separating assets into different entities.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

