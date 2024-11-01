Disney Forms Business Unit Focused on Use of AI, Mixed Reality

As Disney explores the potential use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality across its film, television and theme park divisions, the company plans to establish a new business unit to oversee those efforts.

The unit, dubbed the Office of Technology Enablement, will have accountability across all business segments and partner closely with leaders across the company. It will be led by Walt Disney Studios’ chief technology officer Jamie Voris, who will report to Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman. Eddie Drake will succeed Voris as the film division’s new CTO.

An individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap that OTE will launch with a small core leadership team and some roles seen as “critical to establishing the right design for execution.” Over time, the team will grow, but is intended to remain a nimble, small to mid-size team of under 100 people.

“The Walt Disney Company has always been a pioneer in blending imagination and innovation,” Bergman wrote in an email to staff. “Our ability to remain at the forefront of technological advances will only be more critical as we move forward – making it all the more important to understand and embrace new technological shifts in ways that enable our people, creativity, and business.”

Rather than take over or centralize the company’s projects in AI and mixed reality, Bergman said the purpose of the OTE is to ensure that exploration, adoption and use of the technologies is “aligned, strategic, and responsible,” and aligns with Disney’s goals and values. It will also clarify and simplify processes to enable the company’s teams to drive outcomes with “greater agility, velocity, and consistency.”

“The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come – making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks,” Bergman added. “The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that and to being a positive force in shaping responsible use and best practices.”

OTE’s work will begin immediately, with the unit set to engage with Disney’s leaders and their teams over the coming weeks.

“We are excited about the opportunities these efforts will unlock for Disney as we advance further in these complex and exciting areas, while staying true to our core values and creative legacy,” Bergman concluded.

News of the division’s launch was first reported by Reuters and comes after TheWrap exclusively reported that a major AI initiative was in the works to transform Disney’s creative output that would focus on post-production and visual effects, as well as non-customer-facing areas of parks and experiences.