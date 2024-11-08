Tech’s Winners and Losers From Trump’s Election | Commentary

Available to WrapPRO members

Prediction markets thrived, Elon got his wish, Facebook sat out, podcasts dominated and Silicon Valley mattered.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
Donald Trump
President-elect Trump (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The 2024 election was one for the gamblers. Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi played a significant role in a U.S. presidential contest for the first time, correctly forecasting the outcome. Silicon Valley’s VCs loudly backed Trump, betting he’d win and deliver a return. And Elon Musk turned X into a megaphone for his Trump endorsement, putting all $44 billion on red. 

Did these bets pay off? And who lost? Here’s a rundown of 2024’s winners and losers:

Winner: prediction markets

Source: Polymarket

Heading into election day, both Polymarket and Kalshi had Donald Trump as the clear favorite, with his odds of winning hovering above 60%.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments