Eric Clapton Will Not Play Shows That Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend

Eric Clapton fans who want to see him in concert could be shedding tears in the arena, not heaven, if their venue happens to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The rock legend said he plans to cancel any shows on his tour that “discriminate” against the unvaccinated.

Clapton’s statement arrived on the heels of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement Tuesday that vaccine passes would be required for admittance to nightclubs and other venues in the U.K. The British rocker’s announcement was shared via the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton’s statement reads. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The message was accompanied by a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown collab with Van Morrison, “Stand and Deliver.”

In case you weren’t aware, Clapton is decidedly anti-vax, or, at least anti-COVID vax. The former Cream and Blind Faith frontman has been releasing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements for almost a year now, including his “disastrous” experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which he blamed “propaganda” for pushing on him. Clapton revealed that he suffers from “peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.”

Starting in September, Clapton will play a brief series of U.S shows. He is then due to perform various rescheduled European shows next spring.