You know Benedict Cumberbatch perhaps as the world’s greatest detective Sherlock Holmes, but in “Eric,” he’s just a dad who needs help from a detective to find his missing son.
Now streaming on Netflix, the series centers on Vincent (Cumberbatch), a popular puppeteer and children’s show creator, whose 9-year-old son goes missing one day. The longer his little boy is gone, the more Vincent spirals, blaming himself for what happened.
To cope, he clings to drawings his son made a blue monster puppet named Eric. Vincent has convinced himself that, if he can make Eric real and get him onto his show, Edgar will come home.
So, here are the players you’ll definitely need to know.
Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) — Vincent is Edgar’s father, a puppet-maker, and the co-creator of “Good Day Sunshine.” You’ll, of course, recognize him as “Sherlock” star and the MCU’s Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch also provides the voice for the title character, the puppet Eric.
Cassie (Gaby Hoffmann) — Cassie is Vincent’s wife and Edgar’s mother. She’s played by Gaby Hoffmann, who fans might recognize from “Girls,” “Transparent,” and “Winning Time,” or perhaps her early roles in “Now and Then,” “Uncle Buck” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Edgar (Ivan Howe) — Edgar is Vincent and Cassie’s son who sadly goes missing and is the centerpiece of this whole mystery. He’s played by Ivan Howe, who makes his screen debut with this series.
Detective Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) — Ledroit is the detective leading the search for Edgar, and has been on the job for a long time. McKinley Belcher III plays him, coming off of roles in “One Piece,” “Marriage Story,” “Ozark” and more.
Lennie Wilson (Dan Fogler) — Lennie is Vincent’s best friend, and the co-creator of “Good Day Sunshine” with him. Dan Fogler plays the character, who fans will likely recognize from “The Walking Dead,” “Fanboys,” “Balls of Fury” and the Harry Potter universe “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.
Yuusuf (Bamar Kane) — Yuusuf is an unhoused man who lives in a tunnel, and captures the fascination of Edgar. Yuusuf is played by “Father & Soldier” star Bamar Kane.
George Lovett (Clarke Peters) — George is Vincent’s super, and a friendly neighbor to the Vincent family, who lets Edgar play in his apartment whenever his parents argue. “The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Treme” star Clarke Peters brings the character to life.
