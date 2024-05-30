You know Benedict Cumberbatch perhaps as the world’s greatest detective Sherlock Holmes, but in “Eric,” he’s just a dad who needs help from a detective to find his missing son.

Now streaming on Netflix, the series centers on Vincent (Cumberbatch), a popular puppeteer and children’s show creator, whose 9-year-old son goes missing one day. The longer his little boy is gone, the more Vincent spirals, blaming himself for what happened.

To cope, he clings to drawings his son made a blue monster puppet named Eric. Vincent has convinced himself that, if he can make Eric real and get him onto his show, Edgar will come home.

So, here are the players you’ll definitely need to know.