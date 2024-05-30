How do you know you have a bona fide streaming hit? Topping the streaming chart of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for two weeks in a row is one indicator. Doing so while simultaneously beating out the highest-grossing theatrical release of the year to date and one of the biggest streaming premieres of the year? That’s a sign of a surefire smash.

The third season of “Bridgerton” accomplished those feats and sits atop the most-watched streaming programs for the week of May 20 to 26. Similarly impressive is that “Bridgerton” season 1, from 2020, is the sixth-most watched show this week. Clearly, fans were craving more of the historical romance series after two years without any new episodes.