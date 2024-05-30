J. Lo & Timothée Chalamet Are No Match for ‘Bridgerton’ on Streaming | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Netflix’s hit romance series spends its second week atop the streaming Top 10

Luke Newton in "Bridgerton" Season 3 (Netflix)

How do you know you have a bona fide streaming hit? Topping the streaming chart of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for two weeks in a row is one indicator. Doing so while simultaneously beating out the highest-grossing theatrical release of the year to date and one of the biggest streaming premieres of the year? That’s a sign of a surefire smash.

The third season of “Bridgerton” accomplished those feats and sits atop the most-watched streaming programs for the week of May 20 to 26. Similarly impressive is that “Bridgerton” season 1, from 2020, is the sixth-most watched show this week. Clearly, fans were craving more of the historical romance series after two years without any new episodes.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.