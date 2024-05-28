The first quarter of 2024 was another big win for Netflix, but starting in 2025 the game will change.

After building a steady lead over its legacy media competitors for the past several quarters, Netflix revealed it will no longer disclose its quarterly subscriber or average revenue per paid member starting in the first quarter of 2025 as it shifts its focus to revenue, operating margins and engagement.

The decision comes as two of its major competitors — Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney — have made significant strides in streaming profitability.

With the exception of ESPN+, all of the major streamers saw subscriber increases during the quarter.