Disney+, Hulu and Max Streaming Bundle to Launch This Summer

Disney+, Hulu and Max will be available as a streaming bundle beginning this summer.

The new bundle, which was announced by Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday, will be offered with either an ad-supported or an ad-free plan and will be available for purchase on the Hulu, Disney+ or Max website.

Brands that will be available with the bundle will include ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight and Warner Bros. Further details regarding tier pricing will be unveiled in the coming months.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Disney Entertainment direct to consumer president Joe Earley said in a statement. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president JB Perrette said. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

News of the streaming bundle comes two months after Hulu was launched as a tile within Disney+ in March. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said during Disney’s Q2 earnings call on Tuesday that the integration was “successful,” saying “we’re encouraged by the early results.” With the success in mind, Iger announced the streamer would be rolling out an ESPN tile on Disney+, will give all U.S. subscribers access to “select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app.”

Separately, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are currently involved in joint sports streaming venture that will put ESPN, TNT and Fox Sports together on an app.