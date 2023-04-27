Marly Rivera joined the ranks of journalists fired from companies Thursday, as ESPN gave the baseball reporter the boot after she called another a competing reporter “f—ing c—t” during what appeared to be a verbal altercation.

A spokesperson for ESPN has confirmed Rivera’s dismissal with TheWrap, saying she “no longer works here.”

The catalyst to her firing has gone viral in a seconds-long social media clip. At the time of publishing, it also appears Rivera has shut down her own social media channels.

In the video, Rivera can be seen arguing with Ivón Gaete, a freelance reporter and wife of the MLB’s VP of communications John Blundell. At the time, Rivera and Gaete were apparently both trying to interview Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees before he took on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankees Stadium on April 18, according to The New York Post. When Rivera reportedly told Gaete that she’d scheduled time to interview Judge, Rivera claimed Gaete ignored her.

The last 27 seconds of Marly Rivera’s career lmfao pic.twitter.com/IIfb22CNjQ — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) April 27, 2023

During her time at ESPN, Rivera worked as a general assignment sportswriter and a reporter at ESPN Deportes Digital before transitioning to a beat writer role. She was later given Yankees coverage as her beat, which made her the second woman of color to do so at the company.

In a statement to The New York Post, Rivera took ownership of her actions. “I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” she told the media outlet, adding that she believes her termination was due to other issues.

“I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball,” Rivera continued. “I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”