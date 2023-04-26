“Red Table Talk,” the often-viral online talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, was canceled by Meta on Wednesday.

It was the last of the Facebook Watch Originals, which included “Steve on Watch” with Steve Harvey and “Piece of Mind with Taraji,” hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, series producer Westbrook is shopping the series elsewhere. Smith’s cohosts are her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris. TheWrap has reached out to the series’ reps for comment.

The cancellation of the Emmy-winning series comes as Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programing at Facebook Watch, exits the tech company amid the most recent round of Meta layoffs.

Among the most memorable “Red Table Talk” episodes were Jada’s chat with husband Will Smith about her romantic “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, the post Oscar-slap episode, and the reunion of the “A Different World” cast in December.

“Red Table Talk,” which premiered on May 7, 2018, is produced by Nuyorktricity.