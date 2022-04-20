The next episode of “Red Table Talk” — the series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris aka “Gammy” — has arrived, and Jada side-stepped the Oscars slap and instead addressed the focus of her show in a statement about healing.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the statement began. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at The Table when the time calls. Until then … The Table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Signed Jada, the above words appeared onscreen before the episode launched into discussion with guest Janelle Monáe.

The “Red Table Talk” return arrives amid ongoing fallout after Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Facebook Watch aired the latest episode Wednesday, April 20, in which Monáe discussed coming out at age 32, working through trauma and abandonment and parental relationships.

Upcoming episodes of “Red Table Talk” will feature exclusives with the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who tragically died by suicide earlier this year, Ireland Baldwin and her mom Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger’s first interview together about anxiety, a sit down with ‘Tinder Swindler’ victim Ayleen Charlotte, the best-selling author of “My Friend Anna” about being conned by fake German heiress Anna Delvey, Rachel DeLoache Williams and real estate mogul and business expert Barbara Corcoran.

The Smith siblings Willow, Jaden and Trey will also take over the table for their first solo episode.

Following the incident at The Oscars, Will Smith resigned from the Academy and has been barred from all Academy events for the next ten years. Read more about ‘the slap’ here.