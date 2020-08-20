Go Pro Today

‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Teases a Standalone Episode Shot in Quarantine Ahead of Season 2 (Video)

Emmy nominee says “bridge episode” would “give everyone who loves the show a little something”

| August 20, 2020 @ 7:08 AM Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 7:29 AM

Well, this news has us euphoric: Zendaya says that though production on Season 2 of her HBO series “Euphoria” has yet to commence due to the pandemic, the team might make a standalone episode during quarantine that would serve as a “bridge” between the drama’s first and second seasons.

“We’re kind of trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a Season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” Zendaya told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ guest host Ben Platt on Wednesday. “So we might end up doing like a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it… Like an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people and in a safer environment that can kind of, I don’t know just give people something. Because we also miss ‘Euphoria,’ as the people who create it, too. And just to give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season 2.”

Hey, Zendaya and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson have already teamed up for one project produced during quarantine, so we have high (pun semi-intended) hopes for a possible “Euphoria” standalone episode made the same way.

HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on plans for the “bridge” episode.

“Euphoria” was renewed for Season 2 last July, ahead of its first season finale the following month. Zendaya, who received an Emmy nomination for her leading role as a 17-year-old recovering drug addict named Rue on the HBO series, said that production was just days away from beginning on “Euphoria’s” second season when the COVID-forced shutdowns hit in March.

“We were headed into Season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally, like two days before we were about to start our first day of shooting. So that was a bummer.”

Watch Zendaya’s interview above.

