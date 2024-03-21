Eva Longoria and Cris Abrego’s Hyphenate Media Group has formed its executive leadership team with the appointment of three new roles, the company announced Thursday.

Jada Miranda has been appointed as the HMG’s president of television, while Karla Pita Loor was named as chief strategy officer and Alex Chang was named chief operating officer. All three new executives will report to Longoria and Abrego.

Miranda, who will oversee the company’s TV slate, most recently served as president of scripted TV and production at STX Entertainment, and previously helped develop series based off video game IP at Xbox Entertainment Studios. She also co-led HBO’s comedy programming, where she worked across titles like “Entourage,” “The Comeback” and “How to Make it In America.”

“Jada’s impressive track-record speaks for itself. With her vast network and studio experience across domestic and international co-productions and her deep talent relationships, she is the ideal leader to run Hyphenate originals,” Longoria said in a statement. “Cris and I are excited to count on her creativity and vision as we build our television business.”

Pita Loor and Chang will join HMG from Banijay Americas, where Pita Loor served as EVP of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility and Chang worked as SVP finance and strategy. Both Pita Loor and Chang worked with Abrego in their previous roles as he served as chairman of the Americas.

“I’ve worked closely with Karla and Alex over years at Banijay and have consistently counted on their partnership and professional acumen to bolster that business,” Abrego said. “Eva and I are thrilled to have them both join us on this venture and look forward to leaning on their dynamic leadership to deliver on the ambitious strategic and operational goals we have set across our studio business and all our holdings.”

As Pita Loor assumes the role of chief strategy officer, where she will drive the company’s strategic planning and execution while overseeing the company’s communications, PR and brand development divisions. Pita Loor will also continue on her involvement at Banijay Americas as an executive consultant advising the leadership team.

Chang, who has previously worked at Quibi and the Walt Disney Company, will oversee the company’s finance and operations as COO, and will work to develop HMG’s operational infrastructure.