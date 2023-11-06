Evan Ellingson, ‘CSI’ Child Star, Dies at 35

Evan Ellingson, a child star featured in “CSI” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” has died. He was 35.

The actor was best known for his role opposite Cameron Diaz in 2009 drama film “My Sister’s Keeper” which also starred Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin and Jason Patrick, as well as his recurring role on “CSI: Miami,” where he played Kyle Harmon for 18 episodes over the course of three years.

He hadn’t appeared on camera for over a decade before his death. The San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed his death to media outlets. His father Michael told TMZ that Ellingson was found at a sober-living home. He had worked on his past struggle with drugs, and his death came as a surprise to his family.

The actor began his career at the age of 13 playing a small role in a TV movie as well as guest-appearing on “General Hospital.” He later appeared in “Titus,” “That Was Then,” “Mad TV,” “Complete Savages,” “Bones,” “24” as the newphew of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer and more.

Film credits for Ellingson include “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Walk the Talk,” “Confession,” “The Bondage,” “Rules of the Game,” “Time Changer” and “The Gristle.”

His last credits included projects from 2010. He is survived by his father Michael and his three brothers.