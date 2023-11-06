Evan Ellingson, ‘CSI’ Child Star, Dies at 35

Obits

The actor also played opposite Cameron Diaz in “My Sister’s Keeper”

evan-ellingson-getty
Getty Images
and

Evan Ellingson, a child star featured in “CSI” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” has died. He was 35.

The actor was best known for his role opposite Cameron Diaz in 2009 drama film “My Sister’s Keeper” which also starred Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin and Jason Patrick, as well as his recurring role on “CSI: Miami,” where he played Kyle Harmon for 18 episodes over the course of three years.

He hadn’t appeared on camera for over a decade before his death. The San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed his death to media outlets. His father Michael told TMZ that Ellingson was found at a sober-living home. He had worked on his past struggle with drugs, and his death came as a surprise to his family.

Leslie Jones performs stand-up in May 2023
Read Next
‘The View’: Leslie Jones Admits She Actually Thought the Electoral College Was a Real School Politicians Had to Attend

The actor began his career at the age of 13 playing a small role in a TV movie as well as guest-appearing on “General Hospital.” He later appeared in “Titus,” “That Was Then,” “Mad TV,” “Complete Savages,” “Bones,” “24” as the newphew of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer and more.

Film credits for Ellingson include “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Walk the Talk,” “Confession,” “The Bondage,” “Rules of the Game,” “Time Changer” and “The Gristle.”

His last credits included projects from 2010. He is survived by his father Michael and his three brothers.

Peter White
Read Next
Peter White, 'All My Children' and "The Boys in the Band" Star, Dies at 86

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

One response to “Evan Ellingson, ‘CSI’ Child Star, Dies at 35”

  1. rubencillo Avatar
    rubencillo

    What a surprise! Child actor has drug issues.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.