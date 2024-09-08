Eve Hewson in Talks to Join Steven Spielberg Event Film

Eve Hewson is in early talks to join the upcoming untitled event film set to be directed by Steven Spielberg, TheWrap has learned. If Hewson joins the project, this would be a reunion for the pair, as Hewson was also in Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning “Bridge of Spies.” The untitled Universal project is set for release on May 16, 2026.

The actress most recently starred in the new Netflix limited series “The Perfect Couple” opposite Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning and she’s set to return in Season 2 of “Bad Sisters” on Apple TV+ in November. Hewson is also known as the daughter of U2 lead singer Bono.

The untitled Spielberg event film is based on a story by the writer-director with a screenplay by David Koepp, a frequent Spielberg collaborator, who also wrote the scripts for “Jurassic Park,” “War of the Worlds,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

Hewson’s upcoming projects include Formula One comedy “Downforce” at Hulu and starred last year in John Carney’s musical comedy “Flora and Son,” which was acquired by Apple. Prior projects from the busy actress include Steven Soderbergh’s “The Nick,” Nicole Holofcener’s “Enough Said” and Paola Sorrentino’s “This Must Be the Place.”

Kriszti Macosko Krieger is set to produce the Spielberg film.

Hewson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Narrative and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.