‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Diane Warren Win Awards From Society of Composers & Lyricists

The composers of the scores to “Nope” and “Everything All at Once” and songs for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” have won the film awards at the fourth annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, which were handed out on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Michael Abels won for “Nope” in the Outstanding Score for a Studio Film category, where he was up against Oscar nominee Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as well as the scores for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Batman” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” In the Outstanding Score for an Independent Film category, the award went to the only Oscar nominees in the category, Son Lux for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Diane Warren won the award for a song from a drama or documentary film for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” while Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro won for the song “Ciao Papa” from “Pinocchio.”

In the television category, Cristobal Tapia de Veer won for “The White Lotus.” The interactive media award went to Stephanie Economou for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” and the David Raskin Award for Emerging Talent award was given to Nami Melumad for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The ceremony took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles and was hosted by Darren Criss.

The Spirit of Collaboration Award, an honorary award that goes to a composer/director team, was given to composer Justin Hurwitz and director Damien Chazelle, former roommates at Harvard whose five films together include “Whiplash,” “La La Land” and 2022’s “Babylon.”

Jury awards went to Michael Abels and Rhiannon Giddens for the opera “Omar” and to “Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.”

The winners:

Outstanding Score for a Studio Film: Michael Abels, “Nope”

Outstanding Score for an Independent Film: Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Song for a Musical/Comedy: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Outstanding Song for a Drama/Documentary: Diane Warren, “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

Outstanding Score for Television: Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Score for Interactive Media: Stephanie Economou, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”

David Raskin Award for Emerging Talent: Nami Melumad, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”