Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Highlights: See the Stars Arrive for the 64th Annual Awards (Photos)

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more step out on music’s biggest night

| April 3, 2022 @ 4:28 PM
The 2022 Grammy Awards saw the stars show up and show out -- read on for some of the night's hottest red carpet looks

Brandi Carlile
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Catherine Shepherd with Brandi Carlile, who is nominated for several Grammys, including Record of the Year.

Leon Bridges
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best R&B Album Grammy nominee Leon Bridges

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nominee and performer Billie Eilish is back in black

Olivia Rodrigo
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Olivia Rodrigo is elegant in Vivienne Westwood

Elle King
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Elle King 

Doja Cat Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Doja Cat 

 

Tiesto and date at the Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

DJ Tiësto and date Annika Verwest

Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner at the Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner 

Justin Beiber at the Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber

 

Tiffany Haddish at the Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tiffany Haddish 

Rachel Zegler at the Grammys
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rachel Zegler 

