Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)

Singer, actress and activist Sofia Carson took the stage alongside songwriter Diane Warren to perform their award-winning song “Applause” at TheWrap’s 2022 Power Women Summit.

“Pat yourself on the back because somehow you found the faith to make it through another day,” said Carson during her and Warren’s performance. The song comes from the 2021 film “Tell It Like a Woman.”

The track, which it took the 13-time Academy Award nominated songwriter five days to write, has become an inspirational and motivation record for woman empowerment. It was also awarded Best Song in an independent Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. While Carson sang, Warren played the piano with an all-female violinist group.

We were all mesmerized with this performance by @SofiaCarson with @Diane_Warren at @TheWrapWomen's #PowerWomenSummit. The song "Applause" from the film “Tell It Like A Woman" was the perfect way to end the inspirational day! pic.twitter.com/uwMS5gG5Ms — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 16, 2022

