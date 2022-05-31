“Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Ewan McGregor shared a brief message condemning the racism Moses Ingram has experienced since the show premiered on Disney+ last week.

“This weekend, Star Wars fans made ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ the most watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time,” McGregor, who plays Kenobi, said. “And for that, I would say a big thank you, and it just goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together.”

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

“However, it seems that some of the fanbase from this influential fanbase, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous racist DMs and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart,” he continued. “Moses is a brilliant actor. She’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series, she brings so much to the series she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening.”

Ingram shared some of the direct messages she received on her Instagram story.

“I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses, we love Moses,” McGregor added. “And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

Ingram made her debut on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” last week, where she stars as Reva, the Inquisitor. Reva is obsessed with hunting down Obi-Wan to bring him to Darth Vader; apparently, she believes that she’ll get “what I’m owed” if she does. She’s ruthless and strategic, taking down anyone who gets in the way of her goals (as any Sith would).

People wrote things like “You’re a diversity hire and you won’t be loved or remembered for this role” and “You have now been converted into the Saint George of Floydium of Star Wars, are you happy.”

Disney and Lucasfilm also denounced such messages in a two-part statement welcoming Ingram to the franchise, praising her performance and following up with a clever piece of advice.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold,” the official “Star Wars” account tweeted on Monday. “If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

“There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist,” the account added.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” broke records in its streaming rollout over Memorial Day weekend.