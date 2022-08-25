“Star Wars” franchise actor Ewan McGregor has lined up his next role. The actor will star in and executive produce the upcoming Showtime limited series “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

The series, from eOne, in association with VIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global, is an adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel.

McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov “who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history,” per a description from Showtime. “Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.”

“It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,” McGregor said in a statement.

The series is being written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone and Tom Harper. Xavier Marchand and Towles are executive producers.

“The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up six years ago. We are thrilled that Amor entrusted this brilliant team with bringing the Metropol to life and couldn’t be more delighted that Ewan will be playing the Count,” Harper said in a statement.

Production begins later this year. It will premiere on Showtime in 2023 in the U.S. and Paramount+ in the U.K. and markets where the streaming service is available.