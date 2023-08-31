Stallone Reigns in His Final ‘Expendables’ Outing as September’s Most Anticipated Movie | Chart

Lionsgate will soon figure out if it can live without Barney Ross.

Sylvester Stallone’s run in the “Expendables” franchise comes to an end with the release of “Expend4bles” on Sept. 22 in the U.S. The film took the top spot on Whip Media’s Movie Anticipation Report for the month, based on viewing intent data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

Joining Stallone and Statham in the ensemble cast are Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Andy Garcia.

And as spooky season sets in, horror fans won’t have to wait too long for some shrieks and shrills.