Facebook’s Stock Hits Record High Despite Massive Data Leak

by | April 5, 2021 @ 8:05 AM

The social network is now worth $876 billion after Monday’s jump on Wall Street

What massive data leak? Facebook’s stock price jumped on Monday morning to a new all-time high, despite the revelation this past weekend that more than half a billion of its users had their data posted online.

Facebook’s share price increased about 3% in early trading to hit $307.73, setting a new record high for the tech giant; its previous all-time high of $304.67 was set last August. After Monday’s jump, Facebook is now worth $876 billion. Monday’s gains also added to a recent run for Facebook, which has seen its stock price increase about 16% in the last month.

