Facebook Takes Aim at Clubhouse With New Audio Features

by | April 19, 2021 @ 11:49 AM

The social network is set to roll out its own feature that allows users to host conversations on particular topics

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced several new audio features coming to the social network — including one in particular that looks remarkably similar to Clubhouse, the popular audio-driven app.

That new feature, dubbed Live Audio Rooms, will allow users to host rooms with other users that are focused on particular topics, just like Clubhouse. The new feature will first rollout in Facebook groups, the company said in a blog post, allowing users who have already bonded over topics like cooking or sports to jump into rooms and connect.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

