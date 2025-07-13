Fox News Hosts Attack Trump Dismissal of Epstein Problem: ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ | Video

Several Fox News programs have blasted Donald Trump’s continued dismissal of the administration’s ongoing Jeffrey Epstein problem this weekend. As “Fox & Friends Weekend” anchor Kevin Corke put it Sunday, the situation is becoming a “ticking time bomb.”

Corke’s comment was in response to host Charles Hurt’s insistence that, “If there’s anybody who could walk in and say, ‘OK, we’ve resolved all of the questions and there is nothing here,’ it would be President Trump and his crew.”

“The problem is, you can’t really do it without giving some explanation. And there has to be some explanation. And I think that’s why you have a lot of people still pretty with a lot a very valid questions,” Hurt added.

“You can defuse this ticking time bomb if you simply get out there,” Corke interjeceted.

“You can’t tell me that a thousand people were hurt and that there are no people out there that we can arrest,” he continued. “You can tell me that, ‘Sorry. We don’t have a list.’ Fine, don’t have a list. Tell me who the perpetrators were. Let’s depose every single person who might have had a chance to get on that list, and might have been out there at that island and let’s talk to them.”

“Let’s find out what happened,” Corke continued. “You’re telling me there are videos out there in New Mexico and on the island and in New York and nobody saw anything? I don’t buy it. And that’s why they need to get out there and face the fire.”

That sentiment is similar to one expressed Saturday on “Mediabuzz.” Host Howard Kurtz noted that many MAGA voters feel betrayed by Trump’s “refusal to release anything from Jeffrey Epstein.”

Guest Sarah Bedford agreed. “I think it’s obvious that this is a huge PR disaster for the Trump administration!” she said. “There’s no way for them to spin their way out of this.”

Bedford also said the Trump administration’s tactics are actually contributing to the growing conspiracy theories surrounding the topic.

Fellow guest Lucy Caldwell also explained that many MAGA voters made sex trafficking a central issue while casting their vote, and they are “super concerned” about the narrative surrounding Trump and Epstein.

On Sunday Trump took to Truth Social to insist such concern should end. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” Trump wrote. “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

Last week, Trump also fired back at a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the department’s most recent review of its own investigation into Epstein.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said before Bondi replied. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” he added.