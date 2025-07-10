Megyn Kelly Says It’s ‘Too Late’ for Trump to Downplay Epstein Files | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks it’s “too late” for President Donald Trump and his administration to try to pretend like people are going to accept the DOJ and FBI’s purported outcome when it comes to the Epstein files.

The journalist and podcast host discussed the case with Mark Halperin on Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” in an episode titled “Epstein is DIVIDING MAGA.”

“Trump himself promised full transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case when he was running for president. This has been a big issue on the Right, my friend Dan Bongino was one of the people who made it a big issue. So did Kash Patel, talking about it over and over and over again,” Kelly recapped. “It is just not real for Trump to pretend he’s shocked. This is still an issue. Nothing’s been resolved. Nothing’s been released. He promised transparency, as did his attorney general, and then they release a memo saying, ‘You’re not getting anything. It’s over. Just trust us.’ And that was not real, Trump pretending he’s shocked that people are still interested in it.”

Her comments came after Trump snapped at a reporter during a cabinet meeting with AG Pam Bondi. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this all of the things,” he said. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable!”

For Kelly, that tactic is not going to work with the general population.

“It was an obvious attempt to deflect and to set the messaging like, ‘We’re not talking about Epstein anymore, period, and I’m the head of MAGA and that’s what I say,’ but it’s too late. That animal has already been created, and it’s pretty ferocious,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s not going to be tamed just by one line from the President at a cabinet meeting. He helped create it. He helped inspired it. His top lieutenants helped create it.”

In fact, the podcaster noted that his attempt to downplay the Epstein list — which former DOGE boss Elon Musk once said Trump was named within — is actively dividing his MAGA supporters.

“We, too, have been watching the reaction amongst the most faithful supporters of the president. We put together a butted sound bite. In this, you’ll hear names that you know — the only one who doesn’t seem to be demanding more is our friend Ben Shapiro — but you’ll hear almost a uniform tone from literally almost everyone else on the Right.”

