Musk Escalates Trump Feud, Says President Was in Epstein Files and He’d Have Lost Election Without Him: ‘Have a Nice Day, DJT!’

Tesla CEO and former special government employee Elon Musk dropped a “really big bomb” on his relationship with Donald Trump on Thursday, alleging that the president is directly implicated in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and is keeping those documents a secret for that reason.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk said. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added.

Escalating his ongoing and very public falling out with the president through Thursday morning, the tech mogul also complained that Trump is being “ungrateful” and would not have won the 2024 presidential election — or the House — without his help.

The rapidly disintegrating friendship between the two figures appeared to completely fall apart Thursday morning when Trump finally acknowledged Musk’s repeated criticisms of his Big, Beautiful Bill.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told White House reporters. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

The president also insisted that he would have easily won the state of Pennsylvania and, therefore, last year’s election even without Musk’s endorsement and tens of millions in financial support.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Musk tweeted, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” In an additional tweet, the billionaire accused Trump of expressing “such ingratitude.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump suggested that Musk was opposing his spending bill because of its proposed cutting of the federal electric vehicle tax credit. “Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here,” Trump said of Musk. “He only developed [a] problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

In the same press conference, Trump noted that Musk has not yet said anything bad about him personally, but remarked, “I’m sure that’ll be next.”

Musk has disputed Trump’s claims about both his knowledge of the spending bill’s details and his purported, self-interested reasons for opposing it. “This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” Musk wrote in one tweet.

The billionaire spent part of Thursday morning retweeting and quote-tweeting 12 and 13-year-old tweets from Trump, in which he criticized the national debt and deficit under President Barack Obama. Musk even created a poll on X asking users, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

In response to a tweet from far-right personality Laura Loomer asking whether Republican officials will choose to side with Trump or Musk, the latter also replied, “Some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years…”

For his part, Trump indirectly addressed on Truth Social Musk’s latest tweets. “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!,” Trump posted.

The president further threatened, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”