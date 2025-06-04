‘The Daily Show’ Jokes Elon Musk and Trump’s Friendship ‘Got DOGE’d’ by Spending Bill | Video

“The Daily Show” opened its Tuesday monologue by mocking the sudden dissolution of the friendship between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following the latter’s public criticisms of Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill.

“One of the most heartwarming stories of the Trump administration so far has been the beautiful friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, two men who had previously never had a friend,” host Michael Kosta sarcastically remarked. “Today, that friendship got DOGE’d.” On Tuesday, Musk called the GOP’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination,” and Kosta explained why that should concern everyday Americans.

“Elon is worried that Trump’s bill will raise the deficit too high. And when Elon is worried about something getting too high, you know it’s too high,” the “Daily Show” host joked before warning Musk about the potential ramifications of his words. “You come out that hard against Trump’s central legislative achievement and you’re going to be the first white person to get deported.”

Of course, Kosta also wanted Musk to know that, when it comes to the current governmental situation, he is not blameless. “While you’re shaming supporters of this bill, be sure to save a little shame for yourself, Elon,” Kosta said. “You’re the one who spent $288 million getting Trump elected.”

In the second half of his monologue, Kosta turned his focus toward certain prominent members of Trump’s cabinet, including Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano, who admitted recently that he had to Google what the position was when he was first offered it. “How do you not know what the commissioner of Social Security does?” Kosta asked. “He’s the one who … hands out the championship trophy at the end of the Social Security season.”

Kosta also spotlighted reports that Trump has only read 14 of the Presidential Daily Briefs prepared for him by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard since his inauguration. “14 since inauguration? What the hell? It’s the daily brief!” Kosta exclaimed. “President Biden had read 90 of them at this point. Although, to be fair, it was really just 45. They had to read them to him twice.”

The “Daily Show” host did not conclude his monologue before mentioning that Gabbard has reportedly considered hiring a Fox News producer and network personality to present her briefings to the president every day. Kosta quickly pointed out both the absurdity and hypocrisy of that solution, dryly observing, “I love how Trump’s people are like, ‘We’ve got to cut government spending … and also we need $10 million for a fake TV show because the president can’t read.’”

You can watch Tuesday’s full “Daily Show” monologue yourself in the video above.