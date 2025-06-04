Kimmel Jokes Elon Musk’s Rift With Trump Is ‘Like Diddy Vs. R. Kelly’ | Video

For reasons readers are invited to speculate about wildly, Elon Musk has suddenly become extremely critical of the draconian budget bill Donald Trump is trying to push through congress. And in his monologue on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel suggested it might not be a coincidence this happened very soon after the bombshell New York Times report alleging Musk indulges in rampant drug abuse.

But then he likened the matter to two of the more notorious figures from recent times.

“The biggest flip of the day, belongs to Elon Musk,” Kimmel declared. “On Friday, Trump gave Elon Musk the key to the White House. And I guess he’d better change the locks, because today Musk had something very nasty to say about Trump’s big, beautiful bill.”

Kimmel quotes Musk verbatim: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

“Boy, when he’s off the ketamine, he is a lot less fun,” Kimmel quipped.

“I mean, he’s right, but ‘shame on those who voted for it?’ Who bankrolled these people that voted for it? I want the name of whoever bankroll-” Kimmel said, before ‘remembering’ that he’s talking about Musk.

“Oh, wait it’s his name. For Elon Musk – to call this a ‘disgusting abomination’ is really saying something. Because this is the man who created this ‘disgusting abomination.’ Musk also tweeted that Congress is ‘bankrupting America.’ Yo! Elon, bro! Were you not paying attention when Trump said he was gonna run the country like one of his businesses?” Kimmel continued.

“Trump vs. Elon. What an unexpected… I’m not sure who to root for. It’s like Diddy versus R. Kelly,” Kimmel said.

There’s plenty more in the monologue, for instance at the start when the ABC host discussed falling vaccination rates, joking, “Have you ever noticed the people who do their own research always do it wrong? They’re never like ‘– “’I did a deep dive and… turns out, every credible scientist in the world says we should get the measles vaccine. So I did.’”

Watch the whole monologue below: