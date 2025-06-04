Chuck Schumer Admits He Agrees With Elon Musk: ‘He’s Right’ | Video

Chuck Schumer and Elon Musk sure make strange bedfellows – but this is politics, after all.

The Senate Majority Leader from New York, a fierce critic of DOGE who’s called Musk a liar and a hypocrite and accused the Tesla CEO of “sabotaging” critical benefits and a “hostile takeover” of federal government, pirouetted on Tuesday, declaring, without irony: “He’s right.”

This rare moment of political reconciliation is thanks to the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping federal spending package narrowly passed by the House last month and under consideration in the Senate.

To put it mildly, Musk is not a fan.

Days after the Space X chief and President Trump revealed at the White House that Musk’s role at DOGE would be severely narrowed – possibly over his growing dislike of the Republican-backed bill – the X owner could hold his tongue no longer. On Tuesday, he posted a fiery screed against the bill.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Schumer’s agreement was so strong that he stepped to a Senate chamber podium and declared on Tuesday: “I agree with Elon Musk.”

Holding a printed placard of Musk’s X posts, he read from them, word-for-word.

“Within the hour, [Musk] put on X the following,” Schumer said. “I have it right here so you can all see it – he said, ‘I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it. You did wrong. You know it. It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion, and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.’”

To make it clear he wan’t joking, Schumer added: “He’s right.”

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Democratic leadership is capitalizing on Elon Musk’s public outcry against Donald Trump’s reconciliation package. Democrats are ready to fight Trump tooth and nail at every turn. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/Wm9xneM1s4 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 3, 2025

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on May 22, with a narrow vote of 215–214 and one member voting “present.” The vote was largely along party lines, with all Democrats opposing; Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson voted against it.

“If even Elon Musk, who’s been part of the whole process and is Trump’s buddy, says the bill is bad, you can imagine how bad this bill is,” Schumer told reporters. “Musk said people shouldn’t vote for the bill. Let’s hope the Republicans follow him, not Trump.”

Schumer wasn’t the only Democrat who agreed with Musk, as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Bernie Sanders also echoed his scathing distaste for the package.

“Breaking news: Elon Musk and I agree with each other,” Jeffries said in a press conference. “The GOP tax scam is a disgusting abomination.”

Incidentally, the words “disgusting” and “abomination” were certainly having a moment on Tuesday.

Musk is right: this bill IS a “disgusting abomination”.



We shouldn’t give $664 billion in tax breaks to the 1%.



We shouldn’t throw 13.7 million people off of Medicaid.



We shouldn’t cut $290 billion from programs to feed the hungry.



Let’s defeat this disgusting abomination. pic.twitter.com/Hg01E9xcB8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 3, 2025

“Musk is right,” Sanders conceded on X. “Let’s defeat this disgusting abomination.”