Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration After Publicly Dissenting ‘Massive’ Spending Bill

The Tesla CEO and X owner was originally meant to run the government’s newly formed DOGE for 130 days

Elon Musk address the press in the Oval Office with Donald Trump (Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Elon Musk addresses the press in the Oval Office with Donald Trump (Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
and

Elon Musk shared Wednesday that he is exiting his leadership role in the Trump administration.

The Tesla CEO and X owner’s social media announcement came one day after he publicly dissented President Donald Trump’s “massive” spending bill in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.” However, as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the tech mogul had always intended to stay in the role for a maximum 130 days, and his announcement indicated that his exit was pre-planned.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

The tech billionaire’s departure comes just one day after a segment from his “CBS Sunday Mornings” interview was teased Tuesday. Musk said he was “disappointed” by legislation Trump presented that included a mix of tax cuts and increased immigration enforcement.

Some Republican lawmakers shared Musk’s concerns about the bill, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Speaker Mike Johnson. When asked by reporters about Musk’s criticisms of the bill, Trump did not respond directly but instead defended the bill, while acknowledging that he did not love every aspect of it.

Since Musk joined the Trump administration, Tesla’s sales have taken a hit. The stock has plunged more than 50% from its most recent high in December. The Tesla founder said the electronic vehicle company will take priority moving forward.

Musk was designated a “special government employee” by Trump to run DOGE, which allowed him to work his government job for a total of 130 days each year. Out of the 128 days that have passed since Trump’s inauguration, Musk admitted that he “probably did spend a bit too much time on politics” instead of his other ventures — SpaceX, Tesla and X — in an interview with Ars Technia.

The tech mogul and richest man in the world donated $288 million to the Trump campaign in the lead up to the 2024 election, according to The Washington Post. He has said that he will be spending less on political campaigns moving forward.

Elon Musk wears a Make America Great Again hat. (Credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Musk Breaks From Trump on Big Beautiful Bill, Says DOGE Became 'Whipping Boy' for Administration's Problems

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments