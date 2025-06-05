Elon Musk and Donald Trump Fallout: Internet Breaks Out Popcorn, ‘Mean Girls’ Memes

Social media users reacted with glee — and a whole lot of “Mean Girls” memes — on Thursday as Elon Musk and Donald Trump called each other names and issued threats on their respective platforms X and Truth Social.
“Hell hath no fury like an emotionally stunted billionaire scorned,” wrote Ken Klippenstein as Musk dropped “the really big bomb,” that was already well known: “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the SpaceX Founder wrote on X.
Musk also wrote that Trump would have lost the 2024 election but for his intervention.
Meanwhile, Trump threatened to end Musk’s government contracts and social media users speculated that the feud might end with Musk being deported back to South Africa.
Among the most-used meme was an image of that Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside of a Trump Tower. “It was foretold,” Middle Age Riot said in a tweet that got more than 53,000 likes.
Another popular response: Mocking up the “Burn Book” from “Mean Girls” with Trump’s photo in place of Rachel McAdams under the immortal words, “This girl is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. DO NOT TRUST HER. She is a fugly slut.”
Other memes included an “Alien vs. Predator” mock movie poster and a slightly more oblique re-share of the ever-popular “two monkeys knife fighting” screenshot from an episode of “The Simpsons.”
The Republicans Against Trump account tweeted, “I’m running out of popcorn.”
Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” urged people to get too distracted by the social media battle: “People, don’t let the dramas of these out of control men distract you from the main developments. If Trump were serious he would order every single DOGE employee out of government. That has not happened. DOGE is embedded in over 30 govt agencies/departments,” she wrote.
One tweet featured a disenchanted sports fan holding up a sign that reads, “I just hope both teams lose.” Pull up a chair, grab a bag of popcorn and enjoy these Twitter reactions.
hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 5, 2025