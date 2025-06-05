Elon Musk and Donald Trump Fallout: Internet Breaks Out Popcorn, ‘Mean Girls’ Memes

Social media users reacted with glee — and a whole lot of “Mean Girls” memes — on Thursday as Elon Musk and Donald Trump called each other names and issued threats on their respective platforms X and Truth Social.

“Hell hath no fury like an emotionally stunted billionaire scorned,” wrote Ken Klippenstein as Musk dropped “the really big bomb,” that was already well known: “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the SpaceX Founder wrote on X.

Musk also wrote that Trump would have lost the 2024 election but for his intervention.

I’m running out of popcorn 🍿🍿🤣 pic.twitter.com/7DTN3MBq3V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to end Musk’s government contracts and social media users speculated that the feud might end with Musk being deported back to South Africa.

Among the most-used meme was an image of that Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside of a Trump Tower. “It was foretold,” Middle Age Riot said in a tweet that got more than 53,000 likes.

Another popular response: Mocking up the “Burn Book” from “Mean Girls” with Trump’s photo in place of Rachel McAdams under the immortal words, “This girl is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. DO NOT TRUST HER. She is a fugly slut.”

Elon rn pic.twitter.com/O9KOIzFjy7 — 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) June 5, 2025

It was foretold. pic.twitter.com/Oj909VRL1m — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 5, 2025

Other memes included an “Alien vs. Predator” mock movie poster and a slightly more oblique re-share of the ever-popular “two monkeys knife fighting” screenshot from an episode of “The Simpsons.”

The Republicans Against Trump account tweeted, “I’m running out of popcorn.”

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” urged people to get too distracted by the social media battle: “People, don’t let the dramas of these out of control men distract you from the main developments. If Trump were serious he would order every single DOGE employee out of government. That has not happened. DOGE is embedded in over 30 govt agencies/departments,” she wrote.

One tweet featured a disenchanted sports fan holding up a sign that reads, “I just hope both teams lose.” Pull up a chair, grab a bag of popcorn and enjoy these Twitter reactions.

hell hath no fury like an emotionally stunted billionaire scorned — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 5, 2025

I cant believe I'm going to type these words in this order but I think Elon should tweet some more right now. — Bigfoot is a Nephilim (@PrettyBadLefty) June 5, 2025

Who gets JD Vance in the divorce — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) June 5, 2025

[clears throat]



truly we live in a DOGE-eat-DOGE world



[looks around for approval] — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) June 5, 2025

Wait… is this the best meme ever made? pic.twitter.com/qmPpO7gPB8 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 5, 2025

Watching Trump and Elon fight: pic.twitter.com/Ap5tjMwnEE — Read Starting Somewhere (@JPHilllllll) June 5, 2025

People, don't let the dramas of these out of control men distract you from the main developments. If Trump were serious he would order every single DOGE employee out of government. That has not happened. DOGE is embedded in over 30 govt agencies/departments. — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 5, 2025

this is like drake and kendrick lamar but they're both drake — Anna Hughes 🍁 (@annaghughes.bsky.social) 2025-06-05T20:22:51.746Z

hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 5, 2025