Stephen Colbert Guesses Why Elon Musk Turned on Trump and It’s Exactly What You Think | Video

Stephen Colbert broke the news to his audience during his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Late Show” that “the thinkable happened” between Elon Musk and Donald Trump this week.

“There’s now trouble brewing between the president and former first buddy, Elon Musk, no, no, I’m beginning. I’m starting to worry that two narcissistic megalomaniacs with a total inability to see value in other humans might have a hard time making friends,” Colbert joked. “Here’s what happened. Here’s what happened yesterday. This is yesterday, right in a multi tweet onslaught among other things, Elon Musk called Trump’s big, beautiful bill a disgusting abomination.”

Then he speculated as to what could have caused it.

“Apparently, the ketamine has worn off. That’s got to be a hell of a hangover,” Colbert said. Then he imagined what else Musk might be thinking after coming down. “Oh, my God, I spent $300 million to elect who? I have how many children? That can’t be their names!”

“‘Disgusting abomination’ is harsh criticism,’ Colbert continued. “Also copyright infringement, because that’s already the slogan for Papa John’s parmesan crusted Philly Cheesesteak. Papadia.”

“Musk explained that the big, beautiful abomination will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion three exclamation points and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” Colbert explained. “Counterpoint: American citizens already used to unsustainable debt. That’s why they buy their parmesan crusted Philly Cheesesteak, Papadias, on Klarna.”

“In an interview on CBS This Sunday, Musk tried to distance himself from Trump,” Colbert said, playing a clip of the South African billionaire saying, “It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does.”

“Yeah, Musk doesn’t think Trump was right about everything,” Colbert countered, “his hat does.” At that, he showed a photo of Musk wearing a read baseball cap with “Trump was right about everything” on it.

Watch the full monologue below: