Elon Musk Calls on Congress to Kill Trump’s Bill With Memes of Quentin Tarantino Classic

Elon Musk’s crusade against Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” now includes references to a Quentin Tarantino classic.

The former leader of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency has spent the past few days barraging X with post after post targeting his former boss’s “big beautiful bill.” Said bill seeks to slice funding for Medicaid and the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), includes a number of tax cuts among other changes and tacks on an additional $2.3 trillion over the next 10 years.

Musk’s latest posts on Wednesday made reference to the Quentin Tarantino classic “Kill Bill.”

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok,” the Tesla CEO wrote. “KILL the BILL.”

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman,



Bankrupting America is NOT ok!



KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Musk began calling out Trump and other Republicans at the top of the week, saying he could not hold his silence anymore. The mogul had been vocal about his dislike of the bill from the start, however got more aggressive about it after stepping down at DOGE earlier this week.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote on X Tuesday. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump has been uncharacteristically silent on Musk’s many shots at the spending bill. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said that it’s that specific silence that could point to how the president is feeling on the matter.

“Elon Musk declared today, on day 134 of the Trump presidency, ‘I just can’t stand it anymore.’ And in response, the explosively rageful Donald Trump said nothing,” O’Donnell said on his MSNBC program “The Last Word.” “And that is how you know who Donald Trump fears in this world. If you attack Donald Trump and Donald Trump says nothing, Donald Trump’s silence is the biggest expression of fear that he has.”