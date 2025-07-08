Just as Attorney General Pam Bondi was about to answer a reporter’s question surrounding the death of disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein and the missing minute of footage from prison security cameras President Donald Trump slammed the journalist over his “unbelievable” inquiry.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this all of the things,” the president said to the unidentified reporter, who joined a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable!”

President Trump’s response here on Jeffrey Epstein, juxtaposed with the fact that Prime Minister Netanyahu is in Washington right now, is inflaming neo-Nazis like I haven’t seen in a long time.



All of this is becoming very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/1YGgZoP41i — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 8, 2025

Prior to Trump’s interjection, the reporter specifically pointed out that the DOJ’s memo on Jeffrey Epstein “left lingering mysteries,” including Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta’s claims that Epstein worked for an American intelligence agency and asked about the whereabouts of snippet of footage that’s missing from Epstein’s prison cell video, which some believe includes Epstein being killed.

“So could you resolve whether or not he did, and also can you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape?” the reporter asked.

“Do you want to waste the time on— do you feel like answering?” Trump asked Bondi.

While Bondi responded that she doesn’t “mind answering,” Trump continued to insert himself.

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking question about Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” Trump said, referring to the devastating Texas floods, before finally passing the mic to Bondi. “It’s just seems like a desecration, but you go ahead.”

In Bondi’s response, she clarified remarks she made in a now-resurfaced video from earlier this year, in which she stated her team obtained a “truckload” of documents pertaining to Epstein, including a rumored list of businessman’s high-profile clients. She also mentioned that the files she received contained child pornography.

“In February, I did an interview on Fox and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the client list and my response was it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well, that’s what I meant by that,” Bondi explained. “Also, to the tens of thousands of video, that turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffery Epstein. Child porn is what they were, never going to be released, never going to see the light of day. To him being an agent: I have no knowledge about that.”

As far as the missing minute, Bondi said that the Federal Bureau of Prisons told her that every video captured in the prison has a missing portion from it due to recording resets.

“We can get back to you on that, and the minute missing from the video, we released the video showing definitively—the video was not conclusive but the evidence prior to it was, showing he committed suicide,” Bondi continued. “And what was on that, there was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons was every night they redo that video. It’s old, from like, 1999, so every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing. So we’re looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night. And that’s it on Epstein.”

On Wednesday, the DOJ released a memo stating that after their investigation, they found no evidence of the rumored client list.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo read. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.