John Oliver Brushes Off the Idea That Trump Being in the Epstein Files Is a ‘Bombshell’

Elon Musk loudly proclaimed on social media last week that the only reason that the Epstein files haven’t gone public is because President Donald Trump himself is in them, calling the reveal a “really big bomb.” John Oliver considers it more of a minor droplet though.

To kick off Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host recapped the busy week as he always does, before launching into his main story. Naturally, he spent some time on Trump and Musk’s messy public breakup, which largely took place on two different social media platforms.

Like many, the post that caught his attention was Musk’s, in which the billionaire tied Trump to Epstein. But Oliver brushed it off pretty quickly.

“OK, setting aside that Trump being in the Epstein files is not a bombshell, it is a commonly held assumption, they basically spent a full day fighting with big ‘Real Housewife’ energy,” the comedian joked.

He wasn’t the only one with that opinion, of course. Amid the fighting, Bravo host Andy Cohen chimed in, joking that he should host the Trump-Musk reunion. And that idea “makes complete sense” to Oliver.

“Because at their core, these two men are real housewives,” he explained. “Both of them have hair that’s expensive and wrong, both have sketchy business ventures I don’t fully understand. They both spend far too much time online. And if either of them isn’t the center of attention for a single second, they will die.”

“Honestly, the only thing that’s missing is a messy in-person confrontation where Andy Cohen gets one of them to read a tweet, and the other throws a daiquiri in his face,” Oliver continued. “Why can’t we have this?”

The newest episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is now streaming on Max.