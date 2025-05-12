John Oliver Draws Massive ‘Oh!’ From Audience With Trump/Epstein Sideswipe

John Oliver shocked — but delighted — his audience on Sunday night, when he made a quick sideswipe at President Donald Trump’s past friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The moment came as the HBO host offered a brief update on Trump’s trade war, zeroing in on the president’s comments about how many dolls young girls in America should have. In addressing media last week, Trump argued that girls ages 9-15 don’t “need 37 dolls,” prompting Oliver to cringe.

“Every single way this man refers to girls makes my skin want to turn inside out,” Oliver said.

The host was admittedly delighted by Trump continually changing the age of the hypothetical girls he was referring to and the number of dolls they supposedly have, joking that Trump should’ve been allowed to continue riffing, just to see how crazy it got.

But, speaking more seriously, Oliver was baffled by the idea of a 15-year-old girl still playing with dolls at all, as Trump suggested.

“Has he ever met a 15-year-old girl? That’s a dumb question, of course he has, he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein,” Oliver said quickly, showing a photo of the two men together prior to Epstein’s death in prison.

At the punchline, the audience erupted into a massive, unanimous “Ohhh!” Oliver didn’t pause though, just continuing right on with his point.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is now streaming on Max. New episodes air on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET.