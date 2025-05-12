John Oliver Draws Massive ‘Oh!’ From Audience With Trump/Epstein Sideswipe

It was a quick jab, but an effective one for the HBO host’s audience

john-oliver
HBO

John Oliver shocked — but delighted — his audience on Sunday night, when he made a quick sideswipe at President Donald Trump’s past friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The moment came as the HBO host offered a brief update on Trump’s trade war, zeroing in on the president’s comments about how many dolls young girls in America should have. In addressing media last week, Trump argued that girls ages 9-15 don’t “need 37 dolls,” prompting Oliver to cringe.

“Every single way this man refers to girls makes my skin want to turn inside out,” Oliver said.

The host was admittedly delighted by Trump continually changing the age of the hypothetical girls he was referring to and the number of dolls they supposedly have, joking that Trump should’ve been allowed to continue riffing, just to see how crazy it got.

John Oliver on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)
Read Next
John Oliver Thinks It's a 'Terrible Idea' to Start a UK Version of 'Saturday Night Live' | Video

But, speaking more seriously, Oliver was baffled by the idea of a 15-year-old girl still playing with dolls at all, as Trump suggested.

“Has he ever met a 15-year-old girl? That’s a dumb question, of course he has, he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein,” Oliver said quickly, showing a photo of the two men together prior to Epstein’s death in prison.

At the punchline, the audience erupted into a massive, unanimous “Ohhh!” Oliver didn’t pause though, just continuing right on with his point.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is now streaming on Max. New episodes air on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET.

John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight" (HBO)
Read Next
John Oliver Worries for Henry Winkler, Rihanna Over Trump Admin's Evidence of Crime and Gang Ties | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments