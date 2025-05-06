John Oliver Thinks It’s a ‘Terrible Idea’ to Start a UK Version of ‘Saturday Night Live’ | Video

NBC’s hit sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” is set to kick off a U.K. version next year, but John Oliver isn’t necessarily on board with that. In fact, on Monday night, he told Seth Meyers that it’s just a “terrible idea.”

The HBO host minced no words when his friend and former podcast co-host asked for his thoughts on the new series, laughing at his own bluntness. Naturally, Meyers asked him to expound further on his thoughts and explain why exactly he thinks that.

“It just sounds like a bad — we have had sketch comedy before,” Oliver noted, with Meyers readily agreeing. “And it just feels like ‘Saturday Night Live’ is such a unique group. It’s a cult. I’m trying to not say the word, it’s cult.”

“So, I don’t know how you can impose that cult on the U.K.,” he continued.

At that, Meyers was curious for an outsider’s opinion — having starred on “SNL” himself for years — on what the most cult-like aspect of the show is. And once again, Oliver had his answer at the ready. For him, it’s the fact that the cast and crew are required to stay up all night every Tuesday preparing the show.

“I’m saying that that’s the kind of thing a cult leader would make you do,” Oliver said. “‘Uh, we stay up all night on Tuesdays, by the way.’”

Meyers conceded that it is a funny thing to do, considering other sketch comedies have done just fine without all-nighters scheduled weekly, which prompted Oliver to note that “SNL” is pretty much the only show to do that.

You can watch Oliver’s full interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video above.